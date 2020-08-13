Bibb County School District going all virtual for start of school year

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District won’t hold in-person classes until at least October 30.
Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones made the recommendation in a called meeting Thursday.
The decision on virtual or in-person learning was scheduled to be made by August 25—two weeks before the start of school on September 8, but Jones said the decision was already made based on current COVID-19 trends.
All extracurricular and co-curricular activities for the fall semester, including all fall sports and field trips, will also be delayed.
“We owe it to our athletes, especially our seniors, to show what they can do,” Jones said. “We do not want to cancel the season but we also want to make sure it’s safe for when they go back.”
Jones said the district will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation at a later date.
All meals will be pre-ordered online. Families will have two options to pick up meals: at the student’s bus stop or at the child’s school.
“I think we’re doing the right thing,” Jones said.
