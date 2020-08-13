Code Red: Monroe County updates emergency alert system

Listen to the content of this post:

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Emergency Management Service is updating its emergency notification system.

Residents received a test alert Thursday morning. The EMA says the test helps purge old numbers that no longer work from the system.

The county switched to Code Red — a more efficient notification system — in May. After testing the system, the county deemed half of the numbers out-of-service.

Richard Dumas — the public information officer for Monroe County — says that Code Red costs the county less money. He also calls the system more versatile than the previous one.

“When we sent out an alert, it was almost always for storms and it was almost always sent out to all 28,000 in the county or as many people as were registered for the system. In this case, you can target a specific area,” Dumas said.

According to Monroe County, Code Red also allows multiple types of alerts. For example, the county can put out its own Amber alerts, notify residents about water main breaks, and BOLO (Be on the lookout) alerts.

If you live in Monroe County and did not receive an alert Thursday morning, please register using the below options.

Ways to register