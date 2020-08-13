Crawford County middle school football player tests positive for COVID-19

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Crawford County middle school football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to a school district news release Thursday, which said the district’s mitigation process and contact tracing “was begun immediately” and that Crawford County Middle School’s football program has been shut down through August 24.

The student is isolated at home per Department of Health guidelines, and all people with direct contact with the student have been notified and will be directed to quarantine for 14 days.

