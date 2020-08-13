Expect more storms Friday afternoon

Storms will be sticking around through the early morning hours across Middle Georgia this evening.

Once again this is a result of high humidity and high heat through the day.  As we head through the day tomorrow, expect more heat and humidity, as well as afternoon storms.

Though it will be quite warm, temperatures are going to be a little lower than they have been for the last week (highs in the low 90’s).

By Saturday the upper level low pressure that is continuing to bring us our storm chances will move closer to Middle Georgia. This means continued gulf moisture being pumped in and rain likely off and on through the day.

By Sunday, although we will still see some pretty decent rain chances, the off and on heavy rain will have moved out.

Highs will remain close to normal for this time of year and winds will shift to be from the northwest. This will bring some much drier air, but not dry enough to keep storm chances at bay.

