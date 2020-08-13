|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
If elected, Harris will become the nation’s first female, first Black and Asian American Vice President. She will also be the first HBCU graduate to hold one of the highest public rankings in the county.
Tuesday’s announcement sparked many opinions across the US — especially from members of HBCUs.
Dr. Megan Fields — a Fort Valley State University political science professor and HBCU graduate — says Harris is breaking the glass ceiling for women.
“This is indicative of the changing of time and the progress that our nation is looking for,” Dr. Fields said. “We’re ready for change and it’s not just the fact that she’s a woman, she’s an African-American woman. And the women of color across the world are able to see that the United States is progressive, and we will get back to being the epitome of a democratic society.”
Field calls Harris the right direction for Black Americans, women, and HBCUs.