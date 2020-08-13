Judge dismisses ethics complaints against Commissioner Elaine Lucas

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County judge is dismissing two ethics complaints against Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas. Judge Bill Shurling gave that verbal order during a hearing Thursday morning.
According to Assistant County Attorney Michael McNeill, the dismissal order still needs to be signed and filed.
The two complaints stem from six different posts Lucas made on her Facebook page. The complaints claims Lucas fails to represent the county, and the social media posts violated the Macon-Bibb Code of Ethics.
The complaints requested an apology and that Lucas be removed from office.
