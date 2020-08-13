Medical professionals provide tips to protect students during pandemic

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As students prepare for returning to school across the state, medical professionals have tips on how to protect children from coronavirus.
Medical Center Navicent Health discussed the issue during a virtual panel Thursday. Medical staff aimed to inform parents who plan to send their children to in-person learning.
Mitch Rodriguez — the medical director of Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital — deems it important to follow necessary safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to make sure we are showing the proper behavior to our kids,” Rodriguez said. “If they see us going out in public and wearing our masks, practicing social distancing, then they can see the things we need to do to protect ourselves.”
In addition to COVID-19, health officials encourage the community to get the flu vaccine before the Fall.