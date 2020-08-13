More rain and slightly cooler temps on the way

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Increasing cloud cover and better rain coverage will keep temperatures down across the region.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will warm into the low and middle 90’s. Showers and storms will again get going after lunch time and will be scattered across the area. A strong storm cannot be ruled out but I am not expecting those storms to be numerous. Tonight you will want to keep the umbrella handy as isolated downpours continue through the night. Temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Our unsettled weather pattern ramps up tomorrow as numerous showers and storms are forecast to traverse the region. As a result of added cloud cover and more rain, temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Our best coverage of rain looks to be on Saturday when scattered to widespread showers and storms are in the forecast. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 90’s on Saturday before climbing int the low and middle 90’s on Sunday and Monday. We get a little break in the action before showers and storms return late on Tuesday with a cold front.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).