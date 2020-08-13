Arrests made in connection with Warner Robins home invasion

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department made two arrests in connection with an aggravated assault and home invasion.
Damian Sharon Jackson
Detectives arrested 26-year-old Damian Sharon Jackson. They charged him with the following:
- Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery
- Party to the Crime of Home Invasion
- Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault
- Party to the Crime of Aggravated Battery
Brandon James Salinas
As a result of further investigation, authorities arrested Brandon James Salinas. They charged him with:
- Armed Robbery
- Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated Battery
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (3 counts)
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
- 1st Degree Home Invasion