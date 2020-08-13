Arrests made in connection with Warner Robins home invasion

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department made two arrests in connection with an aggravated assault and home invasion.

Damian Sharon Jackson

Detectives arrested 26-year-old Damian Sharon Jackson. They charged him with the following:

Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery

Party to the Crime of Home Invasion

Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault

Party to the Crime of Aggravated Battery

Brandon James Salinas

As a result of further investigation, authorities arrested Brandon James Salinas. They charged him with: