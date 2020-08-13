Arrests made in connection with Warner Robins home invasion

Brandon Salinas and Damian Jackson
Brandon Salinas (L) and Damian Jackson (R). Photo courtesy of Warner Robins Police Department
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department made two arrests in connection with an aggravated assault and home invasion.

Damian Sharon Jackson

Detectives arrested 26-year-old Damian Sharon Jackson. They charged him with the following:

  • Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery
  • Party to the Crime of Home Invasion
  • Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault
  • Party to the Crime of Aggravated Battery

Brandon James Salinas

As a result of further investigation, authorities arrested Brandon James Salinas. They charged him with:

  • Armed Robbery
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated Battery
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (3 counts)
  • Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
  • 1st Degree Home Invasion