Crawford County School District confirms football player has COVID-19

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crawford County School District confirms a student athlete has been infected with COVID-19.
According to a letter from Superintendent, Brett Lowe, the student plays on the Crawford County Middle School football team. The student is isolated at home and the school’s football program is shutdown until August 24th.
The letter goes on to say that anyone who had contact with that student has been notified and told to quarantine for 14 days.
Lowe says the school district will continue to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health.
Lowe asks that parents continue to reinforce health habits with their children like hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask when necessary. He said if a child has direct contact with someone infected with COVID-19 or they start showing symptoms of the virus, parents should not send them to school.
Crawford County students start in person and virtual learning on Monday, August 17th.
Here’s the letter from Crawford County Schools Superintendent Brett Lowe to parents: