MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A local alternative baseball team for those with disabilities needs a coach for its Macon and Bryon program.

During the pandemic, the team lost its coach and wants to rebuild the team for the Spring 2021 season.

Alternative baseball commissioner Taylor Duncan says he has autism and started the Alternative Baseball Organization in January of 2016 after being denied a chance to play on a youth baseball team.

“Coaches and peers didn’t want to give me the same opportunities as everyone else,” said Duncan.

Duncan says he dealt with a lot of anxiety and speech issues growing up. That’s when he turned to sports.

“It’s an experience for those to enrich in the skills of America’s pastime and help form those friendships and bringing together that commodity,” said Duncan.

Duncan says the Alternative Baseball Organization follows major league rules with the same equipment on a traditional field — just a slightly bigger baseball.

He says the league accepts for men and women, age 15 and up, from all experience levels and disabilities.

“We win together, we lose together, and we learn how to pick each other back up together,” said Duncan.

The 24-year-old says he started the organization to give those with special needs a chance to build their social circles and physical skills.

Doctors at Navicent Health say physical stimulation for people with special needs is a great idea.

“We really encourage that because as you say it really helps with that social connectedness and having a sense of community as well,” Dr. Elizabeth Young said.

There are also alternative baseball teams all over the united states including clubs in Atlanta and Savannah.

Duncan says his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as he was featured on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight and the TODAY Show. He adds that even with all the attention, he just wants to bring awareness and acceptance for autism through the sport of baseball.