Bleckley County student tests positive for COVID-19

According to the District, a student tested positive for the COVID-19 recently.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon by the District, says “We had our first student who attended face-to-face instruction test positive for COVID-19. School personnel called all parents of students in the class who need to quarantine for 14 calendar days. We are also notifying DPH and updating a public portal on our site to be updated weekly. ‬This is not a surprise and we have protocols in place to make sure students and staff are safe. One student out of 2589 = less than 4/100 of 1% of our students.”