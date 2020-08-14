Bleckley County student tests positive for COVID-19

|
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some student in the Bleckley County School District are now in quarantine for two weeks.
According to the District, a student tested positive for the COVID-19 recently.
In a Facebook post Friday afternoon by the District, says “We had our first student who attended face-to-face instruction test positive for COVID-19. School personnel called all parents of students in the class who need to quarantine for 14 calendar days. We are also notifying DPH and updating a public portal on our site to be updated weekly. This is not a surprise and we have protocols in place to make sure students and staff are safe. One student out of 2589 = less than 4/100 of 1% of our students.”
Bleckley County students recently went back to school August 10.