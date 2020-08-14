BS Report: August 13th

|
Listen to the content of this post:
|The Braves have lost almost all of their starting pitchers, and the cracks are starting to show. Bill Shanks breaks down the current situation and what the head office needs to do about it.
|
Listen to the content of this post:
|The Braves have lost almost all of their starting pitchers, and the cracks are starting to show. Bill Shanks breaks down the current situation and what the head office needs to do about it.
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
(478) 745- 4141|Share It
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet.
NEWS App|WEATHER App
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox.
41NBC Email Sign Up