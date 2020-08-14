Chrissy Miner stepping down as 21st Century Partnership CEO

Chrissy Miner says she is leaving to focus on her own small business.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Chrissy Miner is stepping down as president and CEO of the 21st Century Partnership, an organization dedicated to sustaining Robins Air Force Base.

Miner says she is leaving to focus on her own small business, The Miner Agency. The agency will focus on public relations, strategic marketing and government affairs.

“I’m going back to my roots,” said Miner. “In the age of Covid-19, middle Georgia businesses are being forced to rethink how they do business to survive, much less decipher how to effectively communicate with their customers and stakeholders. We are “All-in” in helping businesses and government agencies navigate this new normal so they can not only survive, but thrive in this new landscape.”

Miner will transition from her position at the end of August.

Founded in 2018, The Miner Agency is based in Houston County and offers services in areas such as: strategic planning, video production, branding, design and production services, web and app development, social media management, event management (virtual and in-person), advertising support, targeted Marketing and Public Relations campaigns, as well as a strong presence in Government Affairs.