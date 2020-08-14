Authorities arrest Macon man suspected of Family Dollar robbery

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man suspected of robbing a Family Dollar on Houston Avenue.

Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Jarvis Renaldo Flowers at 11:42 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies were patrolling the Northside Drive area near Carriage Hills Apartments. During the patrol, they saw a Silver Honda Accord pull into the complex.

Deputies identified Flowers as the passenger in the vehicle. They detained him without incident.

Deputies took Flowers to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Armed Robbery. Authorities have set no bond for him at this time.

Crimestoppers

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.