UPDATE: Hawkinsville cancels boil water advisory

|
Listen to the content of this post:
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Hawkinsville has lifted its precautionary boil water advisory. This is according to a news release from city officials.
City officials say that water test results returned as negative from a laboratory. The tests indicate that the water is safe for consumption.
Areas impacted by boil water advisory cancellation
- Hillcrest Avenue
- Kamelia Drive Clark Drive
- Sandy Springs Circle
- Southern Hills Golf Course
- Clubhouse Camden Way
- Charleston Circle
- Crabapple Drive Idlewood Circle
- Oak Drive Savannah Circle
- B.H. Hall Concrete – 141 Regur Road