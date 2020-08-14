UPDATE: Hawkinsville cancels boil water advisory

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
4
Listen to the content of this post:

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Hawkinsville has lifted its precautionary boil water advisory. This is according to a news release from city officials.

City officials say that water test results returned as negative from a laboratory. The tests indicate that the water is safe for consumption. 

Areas impacted by boil water advisory cancellation

  • Hillcrest Avenue 
  • Kamelia Drive Clark Drive 
  • Sandy Springs Circle 
  • Southern Hills Golf Course 
  • Clubhouse Camden Way 
  • Charleston Circle 
  • Crabapple Drive Idlewood Circle 
  • Oak Drive Savannah Circle 
  • B.H. Hall Concrete – 141 Regur Road