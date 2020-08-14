It’s the Law: Dropped charges in Eurie Martin case

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
The Georgia Supreme Court is considering a case involving three former Washington County deputies and a deadly tazing incident.
The state is appealing a judge’s decision to drop murder charges against Henry Copeland, Rhett Scott and Michael Howell for the fatal tazing death of Eurie Martin.
A judge ruled the three deputies were immune from prosecution because they acted in self-defense.
J Davis breaks down that ruling and appeal in this case.