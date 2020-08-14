Searching for virtual learning child care providers just got easier

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parents looking for child care providers to help with virtual learning, can now find it.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, added a new search option to its website. It allows parents to look-up open facilities that have added instructional elements to help school age kids with their virtual classes.
DECAL says over 62% of the state’s child care programs are open. According to DECAL, 30% of the open programs are also able to help with school work. Reg Griffin, Chief Communications Officer with DECAL, says it was something parents wanted.
“The parents that we’re hearing from were calling us and saying, ‘hey we thought we could do this through the month of August, but now its August, we’re going back to school but they’re telling us we’re going all virtual and we’re doing long distance learning. We’re not doing that great,” Griffin said.
RESOURCE LINKS:
- To find a program near you go to www.qualityrated.org and check the box for fulltime care for school age children
- You can also call 1.877.ALL.GA.KIDS
- Providers offering fulltime care for school age children can log on to their KOALA accounts and update their information on the DECAL and Quality Rated websites