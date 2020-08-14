Sunday alcohol sales in Washington County starts this weekend

Restaurants, hotels and other businesses will be able to sell beer and wine from 1:00pm to 11:00pm

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents in Washington County will be allowed to buy wine and beer on Sundays starting August 16th.

County commissioners amended an ordinance this week after residents voted in support of the measure in June.

According to the amended ordinance, restaurants, hotels and other businesses will be able to sell beer and wine from 1:00pm to 11:00pm as long as they are a licensed establishment and in compliance with the County’s Alcohol Ordinance.

Previous articleChrissy Miner stepping down as 21st Century Partnership CEO
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.