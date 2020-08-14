Sunday alcohol sales in Washington County starts this weekend

Restaurants, hotels and other businesses will be able to sell beer and wine from 1:00pm to 11:00pm

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents in Washington County will be allowed to buy wine and beer on Sundays starting August 16th.

County commissioners amended an ordinance this week after residents voted in support of the measure in June.

According to the amended ordinance, restaurants, hotels and other businesses will be able to sell beer and wine from 1:00pm to 11:00pm as long as they are a licensed establishment and in compliance with the County’s Alcohol Ordinance.