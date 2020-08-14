FBI seeks help from public to find woman last in Florida

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MIRAMAR, Florida (AP) — The FBI needs the public’s help finding a missing Georgia woman whose toddler was found wandering alone in a South Florida parking lot last month.
FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro says federal agents are investigating every possibility as to why 21-year-old Leila Cavett went missing.
Cavett was last seen on July 26, hours before her 2-year-old son — Kamdyn — was found wandering alone in a shirt and diaper at a Miramar apartment complex.
The mother and son had arrived in South Florida the day before she went missing. Her vehicle was found unattended on July 28 in Hollywood.