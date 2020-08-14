UPDATE (Friday, August 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
7177
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 14, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/14/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 231,895 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 14.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 765 4121.55 19 69
Atkinson 339 4069.63 3 40
Bacon 462 4051.21 8 34
Baker 70 2246.47 3 14
Baldwin 1130 2543.44 43 109
Banks 290 1451.31 5 45
Barrow 1391 1610.27 33 186
Bartow 1999 1804.62 64 225
Ben Hill 509 3057.98 5 48
Berrien 329 1706.79 1 15
Bibb 3951 2596.78 79 633
Bleckley 264 2056.4 10 20
Brantley 269 1400.9 6 20
Brooks 421 2676.93 17 47
Bryan 717 1832.03 8 59
Bulloch 1365 1717.69 17 94
Burke 518 2318.5 7 66
Butts 502 1994.12 40 45
Calhoun 211 3340.19 6 43
Camden 831 1541.06 5 26
Candler 277 2556.06 7 9
Carroll 1997 1662.52 52 133
Catoosa 699 1016.42 11 55
Charlton 451 3403.52 3 17
Chatham 6146 2103.53 91 560
Chattahoochee 794 7386.73 2 11
Chattooga 349 1409.19 4 17
Cherokee 3861 1448.14 66 363
Clarke 2209 1702.12 21 145
Clay 100 3502.63 2 7
Clayton 5380 1764.87 115 543
Clinch 212 3185.1 4 16
Cobb 14690 1858.11 334 1455
Coffee 1566 3638.31 30 209
Colquitt 1593 3509.35 24 120
Columbia 2511 1582.92 29 131
Cook 462 2649.54 6 46
Coweta 1688 1110.52 26 104
Crawford 112 915.93 0 15
Crisp 405 1817.04 15 57
Dade 147 909.54 2 10
Dawson 458 1694.98 5 58
Decatur 845 3210.24 16 68
DeKalb 14746 1859.16 254 1677
Dodge 246 1206.77 3 20
Dooly 262 1955.22 14 47
Dougherty 2786 3098.83 172 574
Douglas 2838 1868.26 56 334
Early 377 3715.75 32 32
Echols 226 5694.13 2 8
Effingham 793 1238.56 5 53
Elbert 381 2011.08 1 20
Emanuel 566 2497.35 11 43
Evans 304 2844.58 3 19
Fannin 362 1375.38 5 32
Fayette 1243 1057.48 33 68
Floyd 1751 1752.47 18 129
Forsyth 2507 992.84 26 232
Franklin 443 1898.92 6 34
Fulton 21601 1965.19 463 1975
Gilmer 665 2116.69 4 63
Glascock 26 859.5 1 4
Glynn 2698 3135.5 55 199
Gordon 1310 2256.71 23 87
Grady 543 2212.71 7 70
Greene 348 1859.27 12 42
Gwinnett 21175 2180.42 283 2235
Habersham 1188 2593.89 51 171
Hall 6420 3111.23 104 778
Hancock 336 4101.06 35 49
Haralson 241 784.45 7 20
Harris 676 1947.45 17 73
Hart 336 1287.01 8 48
Heard 151 1220.7 5 9
Henry 3588 1495.84 56 158
Houston 2133 1358.26 62 282
Irwin 178 1886.99 1 26
Jackson 1148 1536.81 17 108
Jasper 175 1232.48 2 13
Jeff Davis 505 3333.77 8 27
Jefferson 545 3559.07 9 56
Jenkins 258 3008.4 24 47
Johnson 256 2649.83 12 44
Jones 331 1157.71 4 31
Lamar 288 1488.6 13 29
Lanier 227 2193.02 4 15
Laurens 1086 2296.18 17 94
Lee 597 1991.93 23 87
Liberty 789 1274.55 7 71
Lincoln 164 2018.46 5 22
Long 141 708.01 2 10
Lowndes 3237 2746.06 50 156
Lumpkin 394 1165.61 8 61
Macon 187 1439.79 10 40
Madison 437 1448.12 7 47
Marion 161 1941.4 5 15
McDuffie 399 1847.48 10 55
McIntosh 203 1393.56 3 13
Meriwether 421 2002.85 7 51
Miller 157 2723.8 0 8
Mitchell 660 2992.38 41 127
Monroe 486 1752.8 29 62
Montgomery 163 1767.13 2 16
Morgan 308 1609.36 0 18
Murray 643 1597.08 3 36
Muscogee 4992 2605.07 107 507
Newton 1944 1730.25 46 203
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16567 0 99 481
Oconee 464 1111.72 15 45
Oglethorpe 243 1594.49 7 33
Paulding 1851 1072.78 25 127
Peach 428 1563.47 16 72
Pickens 434 1294.36 6 41
Pierce 434 2220.52 9 46
Pike 239 1267.23 6 22
Polk 927 2131.92 11 43
Pulaski 135 1239.33 3 18
Putnam 465 2124.74 18 49
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 231 1359.94 3 35
Randolph 278 4116.08 26 44
Richmond 4829 2387.76 96 429
Rockdale 1439 1515.37 26 181
Schley 79 1497.63 1 8
Screven 223 1604.32 9 30
Seminole 231 2837.84 5 20
Spalding 1019 1474.46 43 131
Stephens 679 2579 14 78
Stewart 258 4209.5 9 52
Sumter 778 2646.35 56 177
Talbot 145 2354.66 3 21
Taliaferro 15 919.12 0 1
Tattnall 578 2274.61 2 40
Taylor 102 1281.73 3 15
Telfair 299 1911.28 12 30
Terrell 307 3625.84 30 67
Thomas 1165 2622.04 44 142
Tift 1390 3404.36 44 181
Toombs 841 3116.78 9 59
Towns 155 1288.02 2 19
Treutlen 137 2006.15 3 18
Troup 2380 3380.01 74 270
Turner 261 3231.8 18 40
Twiggs 131 1620.08 4 32
Union 324 1278.86 7 48
Unknown 2765 0 7 73
Upson 620 2359.48 49 62
Walker 791 1136.33 16 41
Walton 1233 1286.87 41 135
Ware 1201 3349.79 32 118
Warren 89 1708.25 1 21
Washington 529 2605.65 2 36
Wayne 857 2859.14 12 67
Webster 39 1529.41 2 8
Wheeler 101 1277.03 1 5
White 381 1199.7 6 62
Whitfield 3678 3513.83 34 188
Wilcox 192 2184.3 19 41
Wilkes 197 1967.25 3 22
Wilkinson 234 2623.61 12 43
Worth 465 2308.61 23 78
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,219,528 (1,970,053 reported molecular tests; 249,475 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 231,895* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,573 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, August 14, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleFBI seeks help from public to find woman last in Florida
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!