UPDATE (Saturday, August 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 15, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 235,168 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 15.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 778 4191.58 19 69
Atkinson 350 4201.68 3 40
Bacon 472 4138.9 8 35
Baker 71 2278.56 3 15
Baldwin 1148 2583.96 44 110
Banks 300 1501.35 6 45
Barrow 1412 1634.58 33 186
Bartow 2033 1835.32 64 230
Ben Hill 529 3178.13 7 52
Berrien 334 1732.72 1 16
Bibb 3997 2627.01 83 633
Bleckley 276 2149.87 10 20
Brantley 271 1411.31 7 20
Brooks 427 2715.08 18 47
Bryan 728 1860.13 8 59
Bulloch 1380 1736.57 17 95
Burke 538 2408.02 7 69
Butts 507 2013.98 40 45
Calhoun 213 3371.85 6 43
Camden 849 1574.44 6 26
Candler 279 2574.51 9 9
Carroll 2035 1694.15 54 135
Catoosa 709 1030.96 11 55
Charlton 451 3403.52 3 17
Chatham 6216 2127.48 95 565
Chattahoochee 810 7535.58 2 11
Chattooga 355 1433.42 4 17
Cherokee 3939 1477.4 67 367
Clarke 2238 1724.47 21 150
Clay 101 3537.65 2 7
Clayton 5450 1787.83 116 548
Clinch 214 3215.14 4 16
Cobb 14826 1875.31 338 1460
Coffee 1585 3682.45 32 215
Colquitt 1617 3562.22 24 124
Columbia 2596 1636.5 34 135
Cook 472 2706.89 8 48
Coweta 1750 1151.31 26 106
Crawford 116 948.64 0 16
Crisp 411 1843.96 15 58
Dade 153 946.67 2 10
Dawson 481 1780.1 5 58
Decatur 839 3187.45 17 67
DeKalb 14926 1881.85 262 1696
Dodge 250 1226.39 3 20
Dooly 263 1962.69 14 47
Dougherty 2805 3119.96 173 574
Douglas 2859 1882.08 58 337
Early 383 3774.89 32 32
Echols 226 5694.13 2 8
Effingham 810 1265.11 5 54
Elbert 383 2021.64 1 22
Emanuel 580 2559.12 11 43
Evans 312 2919.43 3 20
Fannin 365 1386.78 5 32
Fayette 1263 1074.49 33 68
Floyd 1789 1790.5 18 134
Forsyth 2554 1011.46 26 236
Franklin 452 1937.5 6 34
Fulton 21867 1989.39 472 1987
Gilmer 676 2151.7 4 63
Glascock 27 892.56 1 4
Glynn 2725 3166.87 56 199
Gordon 1325 2282.55 24 88
Grady 546 2224.94 8 71
Greene 356 1902.01 13 42
Gwinnett 21411 2204.72 287 2251
Habersham 1206 2633.19 52 173
Hall 6512 3155.82 104 783
Hancock 338 4125.47 35 49
Haralson 247 803.98 7 20
Harris 682 1964.74 17 73
Hart 345 1321.48 8 48
Heard 153 1236.86 5 9
Henry 3694 1540.03 58 159
Houston 2159 1374.82 62 285
Irwin 178 1886.99 1 26
Jackson 1176 1574.3 17 110
Jasper 176 1239.52 2 13
Jeff Davis 528 3485.61 8 29
Jefferson 555 3624.37 10 56
Jenkins 261 3043.38 24 47
Johnson 260 2691.23 12 44
Jones 341 1192.68 4 31
Lamar 292 1509.28 14 30
Lanier 229 2212.35 4 15
Laurens 1109 2344.81 19 97
Lee 603 2011.94 23 86
Liberty 798 1289.09 7 73
Lincoln 167 2055.38 5 22
Long 144 723.07 2 10
Lowndes 3249 2756.24 50 157
Lumpkin 416 1230.7 9 62
Macon 189 1455.19 10 40
Madison 440 1458.06 7 47
Marion 161 1941.4 5 15
McDuffie 412 1907.67 10 55
McIntosh 209 1434.75 3 14
Meriwether 430 2045.67 7 51
Miller 160 2775.85 0 8
Mitchell 664 3010.52 41 127
Monroe 490 1767.23 30 62
Montgomery 171 1853.86 2 16
Morgan 318 1661.62 1 19
Murray 651 1616.95 3 36
Muscogee 5029 2624.38 109 510
Newton 1987 1768.52 48 205
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16824 0 101 489
Oconee 469 1123.7 16 45
Oglethorpe 250 1640.42 7 37
Paulding 1868 1082.63 26 127
Peach 438 1600 16 73
Pickens 442 1318.22 6 41
Pierce 439 2246.1 9 46
Pike 241 1277.84 6 22
Polk 939 2159.51 11 44
Pulaski 137 1257.69 3 18
Putnam 469 2143.02 18 49
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 232 1365.83 3 35
Randolph 280 4145.69 26 45
Richmond 4961 2453.03 97 434
Rockdale 1455 1532.22 26 182
Schley 78 1478.67 1 10
Screven 228 1640.29 9 31
Seminole 239 2936.12 5 21
Spalding 1028 1487.48 43 132
Stephens 693 2632.18 17 81
Stewart 260 4242.13 9 53
Sumter 779 2649.75 56 178
Talbot 146 2370.9 5 21
Taliaferro 17 1041.67 0 1
Tattnall 585 2302.15 2 42
Taylor 103 1294.3 3 16
Telfair 306 1956.02 12 30
Terrell 307 3625.84 30 67
Thomas 1237 2784.09 44 142
Tift 1395 3416.61 45 182
Toombs 857 3176.07 9 59
Towns 158 1312.95 2 19
Treutlen 138 2020.79 3 19
Troup 2400 3408.41 76 271
Turner 262 3244.18 18 40
Twiggs 132 1632.45 4 32
Union 331 1306.49 7 50
Unknown 2758 0 7 73
Upson 624 2374.7 49 62
Walker 808 1160.75 17 43
Walton 1259 1314 41 139
Ware 1210 3374.89 33 118
Warren 90 1727.45 1 21
Washington 531 2615.51 3 36
Wayne 863 2879.16 13 69
Webster 39 1529.41 2 9
Wheeler 103 1302.31 1 5
White 391 1231.19 6 64
Whitfield 3700 3534.85 36 191
Wilcox 198 2252.56 19 42
Wilkes 199 1987.22 3 22
Wilkinson 235 2634.82 12 43
Worth 468 2323.5 23 78
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,239,670 (1,988,066 reported molecular tests; 251,604 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 235,168* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,669 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

