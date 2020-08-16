UPDATE (Sunday, August 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 237,030 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 16.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 789 4250.85 19 69
Atkinson 352 4225.69 3 40
Bacon 472 4138.9 8 35
Baker 72 2310.65 3 15
Baldwin 1168 2628.97 44 110
Banks 301 1506.36 6 45
Barrow 1433 1658.89 33 186
Bartow 2057 1856.98 64 230
Ben Hill 535 3214.18 7 52
Berrien 337 1748.29 1 16
Bibb 4061 2669.08 83 635
Bleckley 279 2173.24 10 20
Brantley 272 1416.52 8 20
Brooks 432 2746.87 18 47
Bryan 732 1870.35 8 59
Bulloch 1395 1755.45 17 95
Burke 546 2443.83 7 69
Butts 511 2029.87 40 45
Calhoun 214 3387.68 6 43
Camden 860 1594.84 7 27
Candler 280 2583.74 9 10
Carroll 2043 1700.81 54 135
Catoosa 709 1030.96 16 55
Charlton 490 3697.83 3 17
Chatham 6247 2138.09 96 568
Chattahoochee 810 7535.58 2 11
Chattooga 360 1453.61 4 17
Cherokee 3981 1493.15 67 370
Clarke 2250 1733.72 21 151
Clay 103 3607.71 2 7
Clayton 5522 1811.45 116 548
Clinch 216 3245.19 4 17
Cobb 14893 1883.79 339 1467
Coffee 1591 3696.39 32 215
Colquitt 1623 3575.44 24 124
Columbia 2635 1661.09 34 136
Cook 472 2706.89 9 48
Coweta 1768 1163.15 26 106
Crawford 117 956.82 0 16
Crisp 415 1861.9 15 58
Dade 154 952.85 2 10
Dawson 484 1791.2 5 58
Decatur 846 3214.04 17 68
DeKalb 15030 1894.97 264 1700
Dodge 253 1241.11 3 20
Dooly 264 1970.15 14 47
Dougherty 2826 3143.32 173 574
Douglas 2874 1891.96 58 338
Early 383 3774.89 32 32
Echols 226 5694.13 2 8
Effingham 823 1285.42 5 54
Elbert 385 2032.2 1 22
Emanuel 591 2607.66 14 43
Evans 313 2928.79 3 20
Fannin 368 1398.18 5 32
Fayette 1277 1086.4 34 68
Floyd 1805 1806.52 20 135
Forsyth 2569 1017.4 27 239
Franklin 456 1954.65 6 34
Fulton 21993 2000.85 474 1992
Gilmer 684 2177.17 4 63
Glascock 27 892.56 1 4
Glynn 2750 3195.93 56 201
Gordon 1335 2299.78 24 88
Grady 560 2281.99 8 71
Greene 361 1928.73 13 43
Gwinnett 21534 2217.38 289 2254
Habersham 1212 2646.29 52 173
Hall 6552 3175.2 105 783
Hancock 338 4125.47 35 49
Haralson 251 817 7 20
Harris 685 1973.38 17 73
Hart 350 1340.64 8 48
Heard 152 1228.78 5 9
Henry 3735 1557.12 59 160
Houston 2218 1412.39 62 285
Irwin 178 1886.99 1 26
Jackson 1188 1590.36 17 111
Jasper 176 1239.52 2 13
Jeff Davis 532 3512.01 8 29
Jefferson 567 3702.74 11 56
Jenkins 263 3066.7 24 47
Johnson 264 2732.64 12 45
Jones 348 1217.17 4 31
Lamar 294 1519.62 14 30
Lanier 231 2231.67 5 15
Laurens 1128 2384.98 19 97
Lee 607 2025.29 23 86
Liberty 803 1297.17 7 73
Lincoln 168 2067.69 5 22
Long 145 728.09 2 10
Lowndes 3256 2762.18 50 158
Lumpkin 417 1233.65 9 62
Macon 189 1455.19 10 40
Madison 447 1481.26 7 47
Marion 162 1953.45 5 15
McDuffie 415 1921.56 10 55
McIntosh 211 1448.48 3 14
Meriwether 436 2074.22 7 51
Miller 164 2845.25 0 8
Mitchell 673 3051.32 41 127
Monroe 501 1806.9 30 62
Montgomery 178 1929.75 2 16
Morgan 320 1672.07 1 19
Murray 655 1626.88 3 37
Muscogee 5066 2643.69 109 511
Newton 2012 1790.77 49 205
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16865 0 102 490
Oconee 472 1130.89 16 45
Oglethorpe 252 1653.54 7 37
Paulding 1886 1093.07 26 127
Peach 451 1647.49 16 73
Pickens 444 1324.19 6 41
Pierce 442 2261.45 9 46
Pike 241 1277.84 6 22
Polk 958 2203.21 11 44
Pulaski 139 1276.05 3 18
Putnam 476 2175.01 18 49
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 234 1377.61 3 35
Randolph 287 4249.33 26 45
Richmond 5064 2503.96 97 436
Rockdale 1471 1549.07 26 182
Schley 79 1497.63 1 10
Screven 228 1640.29 9 31
Seminole 242 2972.97 5 21
Spalding 1036 1499.06 43 133
Stephens 696 2643.57 17 81
Stewart 275 4486.87 10 69
Sumter 783 2663.36 56 178
Talbot 147 2387.14 5 21
Taliaferro 17 1041.67 0 1
Tattnall 597 2349.38 2 42
Taylor 105 1319.43 3 16
Telfair 309 1975.2 12 30
Terrell 307 3625.84 30 67
Thomas 1248 2808.85 44 143
Tift 1399 3426.4 45 182
Toombs 871 3227.96 9 59
Towns 158 1312.95 2 19
Treutlen 143 2094.01 3 19
Troup 2413 3426.88 77 271
Turner 262 3244.18 18 40
Twiggs 135 1669.55 4 32
Union 331 1306.49 7 50
Unknown 2731 0 5 63
Upson 626 2382.31 49 62
Walker 814 1169.37 17 44
Walton 1268 1323.4 42 138
Ware 1229 3427.89 34 118
Warren 92 1765.83 1 21
Washington 536 2640.13 3 36
Wayne 871 2905.85 13 69
Webster 39 1529.41 2 9
Wheeler 106 1340.25 1 5
White 394 1240.63 6 64
Whitfield 3720 3553.96 38 192
Wilcox 198 2252.56 19 42
Wilkes 201 2007.19 3 22
Wilkinson 238 2668.46 12 43
Worth 471 2338.4 23 78
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,259,110 (2,005,273 reported molecular tests; 253,837 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 237,030* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,702 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
