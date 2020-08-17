Macon man shoots, kills woman during home break in

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after being shot outside of a home in Macon.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of East Pine Hill Drive around 10:20 Sunday night.
Investigators say 77 year old Howard Walker heard someone trying to break into his home through a boarded up window. He grabbed his handgun and fired a shot towards the window.
Investigators say 53 year old April Boyd was hit by the bullet. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.