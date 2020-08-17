Macon man shoots, kills woman during home break in

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
34
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after being shot outside of a home in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of East Pine Hill Drive around 10:20 Sunday night.

Investigators say 77 year old Howard Walker heard someone trying to break into his home through a boarded up window. He grabbed his handgun and fired a shot towards the window.

Investigators say 53 year old April Boyd was hit by the bullet. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleAn umbrella will be needed this week as rain returns
Next articleCenterville man arrested, police say he killed a puppy
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.