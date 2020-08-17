Centerville man arrested, police say he killed a puppy

***WARNING: Some of the content in this article is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised***
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Centerville man is in jail for allegedly killing a puppy.
According to the Centerville Police Department, Daniel Bazemore was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal.
Centerville police say they discovered two adult dogs inside of a home they were searching on August 5th. One of the dogs looked like it had recently given birth to a litter of puppies.
Police say they discovered one of the puppies had been brutally beaten to death. Officers found the grave with the puppy in it and took it in for testing. The results of the tests show that the puppy had a crushed skull and a fractured jawbone.
Police say the adult dogs were removed from the property and no other puppies were found.
