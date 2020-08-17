Bibb County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman from Monroe County

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.
According to a news release from The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 64 year old Gwendolyn Harkness-Benjamin has been missing since Wednesday when she left her assisted living facility in Monroe County for a dentist appointment in Macon
Benjamin’s family members share a checking account with her. According to the Sheriff’s Office, transactions on the account show that she took a taxi to the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive the day of her dentist appointment. Another transaction shows that she bought a plane ticket to Miami on Friday.
Benjamin is 5’5″ tall and weighs around 255 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. Her family says she has mental health issues that require medication.
Anyone with information on Gwendolyn Harkness-Benjamin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.