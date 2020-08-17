Baldwin DB Javon Bullard commits to Georgia

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin standout defensive back Javon Bullard has committed to the University of Georgia.
Bullard announced the news via social media Monday night.
He had more than 30 offers on the table, but chose UGA over schools like NC State, Tennessee and South Carolina.
Bullard’s a three-star prospect. He’s one of the Top 100 high school football players in the state.
He finished last season with 79 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two picks.
Bullard’s also versatile enough to play safety and wide receiver.
He was named All-Region three times and All-State twice.