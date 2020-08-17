Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested an Eatonton man after finding large amounts of drugs on him in a Macon motel.

Authorities identified the man as 47-year-old Bryan Anthony Harris.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators served a search warrant to Harris at Econo Lodge on Riverside Drive on August 14 at 5 p.m.

Investigators say they received a tip that Harris had large quantities of drugs in his hotel room. Deputies entered Harris’s room and found the following:

one and a half pounds of Meth

(80) Xanax pills

several Ecstasy pills

Authorities detained Harris without incident.

Bryan Anthony Harris’s charges

Deputies took Harris to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

Trafficking Illegal Drugs Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule III, IV of V Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Authorities have set no bond for Harris.

Crimestoppers

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.