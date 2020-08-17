Bomb threat forces Amazon warehouse employee evacuation

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are asking for help finding the person responsible for a Saturday afternoon bomb threat.
Deputies say they responded to the Amazon warehouse in Macon, about 12:30 in the afternoon after receiving a call from someone saying there was a bomb in the warehouse and everyone needs to get out of the building.
Employees evacuated the warehouse and spent about four hours outside while the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Unit and K-9’s checked the building.
Deputies did not locate any explosive devices in the building and employees return to work about 4:20 p.m.
If you have information about the incident
- contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478.751.7500
- Or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.