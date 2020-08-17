Crawford County suspends football practice, Dooly County postpones fall sports indefinitely

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crawford County High School announced that one of its football coaches and teachers tested positive for coronavirus.
There’s no word on their condition, but all parties will have to quarantine for 14 days.
As a result, the Eagles suspended in-person practice and meetings until August 25. Coaches will meet with players virtually in the meantime.
Superintendent Brent Lowe says the school will continue to follow guidelines set forth by the CDC and Department of Public Health.
Dooly County High School suspends fall sports
Also, Dooly County High School said on Facebook that it’s postponing fall sports indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns. The sports impacted include football, softball, cheerleading and band.
In the Facebook post, Dooly County says health and safety is top priority, but it looks forward to seeing its student-athletes on the field soon.