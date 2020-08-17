Former Mount de Sales QB Dexter Williams talks canceled season

By
Montezz Allen
-
0
15
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On August 11, the Big Ten Conference canceled its football season because of coronavirus concerns, and it definitely hit home.

Former Mount de Sales star quarterback Dexter Williams – who’s in his freshman year at Indiana – saw his season crumble before it even started.

Williams graduated from Mount de Sales last year.

As a junior, the dual-threat quarterback threw for 1,023 yards and ran for another 1,544 yards, combining for 31 touchdowns.

As a senior, he tossed for 1,524 yards and 15 touchdowns, and rushed for another 984 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Williams led the Cavaliers to a 10-0 regular-season record, plus a region championship.

“I mean, I was kind of bracing myself for it, but nothing was like when I actually heard the news and we had that emergency meeting,” Williams said. “I couldn’t believe it. I mean, I was almost heartbroken. I know the seniors were definitely heartbroken, and to think that it happened the year that I get to play college football, I never would’ve thought.”

41NBC’s Montezz Allen asked Williams what’s more important to him: Health or sports?

“A combination of both,” Williams said. “But I would say, you know, our health is most important, first off. I mean, not just in the Big Ten, but all around the country and not just sports. Everyone in our country is affected by this virus the same. So, first I want us to be safe as a country, but then, the next thing up for me is sports. I would love for like sports to return.”

