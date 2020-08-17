Investigators: Woman wanted for stealing from Macon store multiple times

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help finding a woman accused of breaking into a Macon store multiple times.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the woman broke into Dani Foods, located at 1286 Anthony Road, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday by climbing into a hole in the roof’s awning.
The release says the woman took activated lottery tickets and that she also stole cigarettes and lottery tickets from the same store on August 3 and 6.
Investigators are also looking to identify a man they say was walking by the store during Monday’s theft.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.