Investigators: Woman wanted for stealing from Macon store multiple times

Tucker Sargent
26
Investigators say the woman on the left is wanted for breaking into a Macon store and stealing. The man on the right is wanted for questioning.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help finding a woman accused of breaking into a Macon store multiple times.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the woman broke into Dani Foods, located at 1286 Anthony Road, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday by climbing into a hole in the roof’s awning.

The release says the woman took activated lottery tickets and that she also stole cigarettes and lottery tickets from the same store on August 3 and 6.

Investigators are also looking to identify a man they say was walking by the store during Monday’s theft.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help.

Tucker Sargent
