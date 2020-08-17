Jones County Chamber of Commerce creates positivity wall for community

|
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In an effort to spread more joy and happiness during the pandemic, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce set up a positivity wall.
The project is on display in front of the W.E. Knox Civic Center to encourage residents.
Haley Watson — executive director Chamber of Commerce — says they aim to cover the entire display. She invites the community to visit the positivity wall to write some heartfelt words.
“It has been depressing seeing some of the stuff that’s been on the news stations and on TV,” Watson said. “So we just want to give our community a way to see and know that there are positive things that are happening all around them in the community and to embrace it.”
The positivity wall will stay up until the end of August to give residents more time to participate.