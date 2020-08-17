Monroe County Hospital completes renovations, improves patient flow

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Hospital, Navicent Health Partner completed its renovation project.
The project started in February 2019 and included the renovation of 37,000 square feet of the existing hospital space that includes:
- Modern upgrades to the emergency room to improve patient flow and access to staff
- Renovated nursing stations to provide easier access to patients and patient rooms
- A new canopy over the main entrance
- Cosmetic upgrades including lighting, ceilings, and paint
“We are thrilled with the upgrades our hospital has received. And [we] know our patients will enjoy receiving care in this beautiful new space,” said Lorraine Smith, CEO of Monroe County Hospital. “The renovations are not only beautiful, but will also allow us to provide a better patient experience with dignity and privacy in mind. Our staff appreciates the streamlined workflow and being more accessible to our patients. We want to be the destination of choice for Monroe County’s healthcare needs. And we thank Parrish Construction and SP Design Group for their partnership on this project.”
The total estimated cost for the project was $3.6 million dollars.
