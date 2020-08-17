Possible pipe bomb found in camper, ATF processing device

|
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is processing a possible pipe bomb found in Jones County, Sunday around noon.
According to a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible pipe bomb in a camper at 4010 Gray Highway. Deputies, Jones County Fire and Rescue along with Navicent Medical Center EMS responded to the scene.
Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Bomb Unit and ATF responded to the scene, as well.
ATF retrieved the device and is currently processing it.
Sheriff Butch Reece thanked the resident, in the Facebook post, for alerting authorities about the possible bomb.