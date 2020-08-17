An umbrella will be needed this week as rain returns

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A weak cold front will move through today bringing isolated showers and storms to the area.
TODAY.
As temperatures climb into the low and middle 90’s this afternoon, showers and storms will move through along with a weak cold front. This front will not bring much temperatures relief but will act as a forcing mechanism for rain development later today. Mostly sunny conditions are expected this afternoon. Overnight a few clouds will hang around as temperatures fall into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Rain coverage will increase ever so slightly on Tuesday as today’s cold front stalls across the region. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s under a partly sunny sky.
WEEK AHEAD.
Grab the umbrella! Showers and storms will become more widespread beginning Wednesday and lasting through the first half of the weekend. With added cloud cover, temperatures will cool into the upper 80’s during the afternoon hours. Between now and Friday night we could see up to 2″ of rain in spots where heavier showers set up.
