UPDATE (Monday, August 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/17/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 238,861 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 17.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 804 4331.66 19 69
Atkinson 357 4285.71 3 40
Bacon 472 4138.9 8 35
Baker 72 2310.65 3 15
Baldwin 1182 2660.48 44 110
Banks 302 1511.36 6 45
Barrow 1438 1664.68 34 187
Bartow 2063 1862.4 64 230
Ben Hill 544 3268.25 7 52
Berrien 338 1753.48 1 16
Bibb 4134 2717.06 84 637
Bleckley 281 2188.81 10 20
Brantley 275 1432.14 8 20
Brooks 432 2746.87 18 47
Bryan 740 1890.79 9 59
Bulloch 1405 1768.03 17 95
Burke 563 2519.92 7 69
Butts 512 2033.84 40 45
Calhoun 215 3403.51 6 43
Camden 863 1600.4 7 27
Candler 282 2602.2 9 10
Carroll 2052 1708.31 54 135
Catoosa 713 1036.77 17 55
Charlton 497 3750.66 3 17
Chatham 6317 2162.05 96 568
Chattahoochee 810 7535.58 2 11
Chattooga 366 1477.83 4 17
Cherokee 4005 1502.15 67 370
Clarke 2264 1744.5 21 154
Clay 103 3607.71 2 7
Clayton 5570 1827.2 116 548
Clinch 217 3260.22 4 17
Cobb 14962 1892.52 340 1472
Coffee 1608 3735.89 33 222
Colquitt 1627 3584.25 24 123
Columbia 2695 1698.91 34 136
Cook 472 2706.89 9 48
Coweta 1793 1179.6 26 106
Crawford 120 981.35 0 16
Crisp 416 1866.39 15 58
Dade 157 971.41 2 10
Dawson 486 1798.6 5 58
Decatur 850 3229.24 17 68
DeKalb 15101 1903.92 264 1704
Dodge 254 1246.01 3 20
Dooly 264 1970.15 14 47
Dougherty 2837 3155.55 173 574
Douglas 2892 1903.81 58 338
Early 383 3774.89 32 32
Echols 226 5694.13 2 8
Effingham 833 1301.03 6 54
Elbert 386 2037.48 1 22
Emanuel 599 2642.96 14 43
Evans 319 2984.93 3 20
Fannin 374 1420.97 5 32
Fayette 1305 1110.22 34 68
Floyd 1823 1824.53 20 135
Forsyth 2586 1024.13 27 238
Franklin 460 1971.79 6 34
Fulton 22107 2011.22 476 1996
Gilmer 685 2180.35 4 63
Glascock 29 958.68 1 4
Glynn 2754 3200.58 56 201
Gordon 1338 2304.95 24 88
Grady 564 2298.29 8 71
Greene 371 1982.16 13 44
Gwinnett 21655 2229.84 290 2259
Habersham 1212 2646.29 52 173
Hall 6581 3189.26 105 783
Hancock 340 4149.88 35 49
Haralson 256 833.28 7 20
Harris 688 1982.02 17 73
Hart 351 1344.47 8 48
Heard 152 1228.78 5 9
Henry 3786 1578.38 59 160
Houston 2251 1433.4 62 285
Irwin 180 1908.19 1 26
Jackson 1190 1593.04 17 112
Jasper 183 1288.82 2 13
Jeff Davis 541 3571.43 8 29
Jefferson 577 3768.04 11 56
Jenkins 264 3078.36 24 47
Johnson 266 2753.34 12 45
Jones 353 1234.65 4 31
Lamar 296 1529.95 14 30
Lanier 232 2241.33 5 15
Laurens 1142 2414.58 19 98
Lee 611 2038.64 23 86
Liberty 805 1300.4 7 73
Lincoln 169 2080 5 22
Long 149 748.18 2 10
Lowndes 3259 2764.72 50 159
Lumpkin 417 1233.65 9 62
Macon 189 1455.19 10 40
Madison 450 1491.2 7 47
Marion 162 1953.45 5 15
McDuffie 436 2018.8 10 55
McIntosh 213 1462.21 3 14
Meriwether 440 2093.24 7 51
Miller 164 2845.25 0 8
Mitchell 674 3055.86 41 128
Monroe 505 1821.33 30 62
Montgomery 180 1951.43 2 16
Morgan 329 1719.09 1 19
Murray 656 1629.37 3 38
Muscogee 5092 2657.26 110 511
Newton 2038 1813.91 50 205
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17020 0 103 491
Oconee 474 1135.68 16 45
Oglethorpe 252 1653.54 8 37
Paulding 1894 1097.7 26 127
Peach 464 1694.98 16 74
Pickens 446 1330.15 6 43
Pierce 466 2384.24 9 46
Pike 246 1304.35 6 22
Polk 961 2210.11 11 44
Pulaski 143 1312.77 3 18
Putnam 489 2234.41 18 49
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 234 1377.61 3 35
Randolph 287 4249.33 26 45
Richmond 5192 2567.25 98 436
Rockdale 1487 1565.92 27 182
Schley 79 1497.63 1 10
Screven 240 1726.62 9 32
Seminole 242 2972.97 6 21
Spalding 1039 1503.4 43 133
Stephens 700 2658.77 18 81
Stewart 275 4486.87 10 69
Sumter 789 2683.76 56 178
Talbot 147 2387.14 5 21
Taliaferro 17 1041.67 0 1
Tattnall 603 2372.99 2 42
Taylor 107 1344.56 4 16
Telfair 313 2000.77 12 30
Terrell 308 3637.65 30 67
Thomas 1250 2813.35 44 144
Tift 1402 3433.75 45 182
Toombs 878 3253.9 9 59
Towns 159 1321.26 2 19
Treutlen 145 2123.3 3 19
Troup 2419 3435.4 77 271
Turner 263 3256.56 18 40
Twiggs 139 1719.02 4 33
Union 335 1322.28 7 50
Unknown 2761 0 5 64
Upson 632 2405.15 49 62
Walker 823 1182.3 17 44
Walton 1280 1335.92 43 138
Ware 1237 3450.2 34 118
Warren 92 1765.83 2 21
Washington 540 2659.84 3 36
Wayne 877 2925.87 14 69
Webster 40 1568.63 2 9
Wheeler 107 1352.89 2 5
White 395 1243.78 6 64
Whitfield 3730 3563.51 40 195
Wilcox 199 2263.94 19 42
Wilkes 202 2017.18 3 22
Wilkinson 240 2690.88 12 43
Worth 472 2343.36 23 78
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,285,164 (2,027,417 reported molecular tests; 257,747 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 238,861* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,727 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, August 17, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

