Atlanta man in critical condition after shooting at home in Macon

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
39
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man from Atlanta is recovering in a Middle Georgia hospital after being shot in Macon Monday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 29 year old Demeatrus Jackson, of Atlanta, was dropped off at the Macon-Bibb Fire station on Second Street by a friend just before 10:15 p.m. Monday. The friend left before deputies arrived.

Jackson told deputies he was shot at a home on Macon Avenue, but he didn’t know the exact address.

He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for his injuries. He’s in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators are trying to find the home on Macon Avenue where Jackson was shot and they’re trying to find out why he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleCoach’s Corner: Peach County Part 2
Next articleRestaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 10-14
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.