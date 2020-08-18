MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man from Atlanta is recovering in a Middle Georgia hospital after being shot in Macon Monday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 29 year old Demeatrus Jackson, of Atlanta, was dropped off at the Macon-Bibb Fire station on Second Street by a friend just before 10:15 p.m. Monday. The friend left before deputies arrived.
Jackson told deputies he was shot at a home on Macon Avenue, but he didn’t know the exact address.
He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for his injuries. He’s in critical, but stable condition.
Investigators are trying to find the home on Macon Avenue where Jackson was shot and they’re trying to find out why he was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
