Dublin City Schools starting school year with virtual learning

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students in the Dublin City School District will be spending the first 41 days of their school year learning from home.
According to a news release from the school district, the board of education voted and now students will begin the first quarter of their school year online. Board members voted unanimously during a called meeting Monday night.
“This decision came after weeks of research, discussion, and sincere heartfelt concern for the safety, health, and well-being of both our students and staff,” said Dublin City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams
According to the school district’s news release, the decision comes after reports from the White House Coronavirus Task Force identified Dublin and Laurens County as a hot spot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and South Central Health District updated its quarantine guidelines, and the City of Dublin imposed its own mask mandate.
Dublin City Schools join two other school districts in Middle Georgia that will be starting the school year virtually. Students in Wilkinson County started their school year online on Monday, August 17th and will continue through at least Friday, October 9th. Bibb County School administrators also made the decision to begin the school year with virtual learning. Students in Bibb County start classes on Tuesday, September 8th will continue online learning through at least Friday, October 30th.
Dublin City Schools start the fall semester on Tuesday, September 8th. Board members will revisit the issue as needed before making any other decisions for the remainder of the school year.