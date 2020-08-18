Dublin City Schools starting school year with virtual learning

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
19
Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students in the Dublin City School District will be spending the first 41 days of their school year learning from home.

According to a news release from the school district, the board of education voted and now students will begin the first quarter of their school year online. Board members voted unanimously during a called meeting Monday night.

“This decision came after weeks of research, discussion, and sincere heartfelt concern for the safety, health, and well-being of both our students and staff,” said Dublin City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams

According to the school district’s news release, the decision comes after reports from the White House Coronavirus Task Force identified Dublin and Laurens County as a hot spot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and South Central Health District updated its quarantine guidelines, and the City of Dublin imposed its own mask mandate.

Dublin City Schools join two other school districts in Middle Georgia that will be starting the school year virtually. Students in Wilkinson County started their school year online on Monday, August 17th and will continue through at least Friday, October 9th. Bibb County School administrators also made the decision to begin the school year with virtual learning. Students in Bibb County start classes on Tuesday, September 8th will continue online learning through at least Friday, October 30th.

Dublin City Schools start the fall semester on Tuesday, September 8th. Board members will revisit the issue as needed before making any other decisions for the remainder of the school year.

Previous articleRestaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 10-14
Next articleCooler air to move in with unsettled weather this week
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.