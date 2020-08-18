Rain chances increase this week as the tropics get more active

Listen to the content of this post:

As expected a stationary boundary parked itself over parts of Middle Georgia, bringing some strong storms to our southern counties.

Meanwhile, the rest of us saw a small break in the humidity, if only for a few hours. Hope you enjoyed that while it was here because humidity and rain are both back for the last part of the week.

Tomorrow will bring the humidity back pretty quickly, along with the chance for rain and storms by the afternoon. I am expecting the clouds to move in a by late morning or early afternoon, which should limit temperatures to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.



Rain and storms become likely through the rest of the week. This means mostly cloudy skies beginning Thursday and off and on rain chances through Saturday.

High temperatures will be staying below normal for this time of year through the second half of the week…but it will also be raining.



Rainfall totals in general will stay between 1-3″ through the weekend. Of course if we see some strong to severe storms fire up, totals will likely be higher.



Starting Sunday, rain chances begin to fall, but will not completely go away. High temperatures will also start to rise through the start of next week.

The big caveat with all of this is that it will possibly changed depending on what happens in the tropics.



Speaking of the tropics we are watching to areas of activity that will likely become our next tropical systems. The area of storms that is closest to the US is not well organized right now, but in the next 5 days will likely be a named storm.



We are also monitoring an area of storms in the Atlantic that is more organized and now has a 90% chance of becoming a named storm within the next 48 hours.

There are still a lot of questions regarding what is going to happen both of these systems, but regardless we need to be prepared for the possibility that Middle GA could be impacted.

We will be keeping you updated through the week as we have more info on these storms.