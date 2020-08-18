Cooler air to move in with unsettled weather this week

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Showers and storms will be scattered across Middle Georgia today as a boundary sets up shop across the area.
TODAY.
Under a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures will be topping out in the low and middle 90’s once again. Rain coverage will become a little more organized this afternoon. A few showers will linger into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
TOMORROW.
More cloud cover and rain is on the way tomorrow and that means cooler temperatures! High temperatures will only reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Scattered showers will move in throughout the afternoon and continue into the evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Grab the umbrella! Showers will become widespread on Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will run in the middle to upper 80’s. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible between now and the end of the weekend.
