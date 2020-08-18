Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County students will start school on September 8. Though classes are virtual, doctors urge parents to remember to get their child vaccinated.

“[Measles] spread to the respiratory just like the coronavirus,” said Christy Peterson, Pediatrician with Beverly Olson Knight Children Hospital.

Peterson says if an unvaccinated student has measles or does not have a positive response to the vaccine, and they could go to school and infect others.

“Many children would get sick,” Dr. Peterson said. She says all kids need their vaccines to strengthen their immune system — regardless of whether they attend in-person or virtual learning.

According to safety and security director David Gowan, it takes time for the body to build up immunity. He says parents must get their children vaccinated before the first day of school.

“There is a battery of vaccinations that are required by law to attend public school,” Gowan said.

Peterson says vaccinations for school-aged children start as early as one-years-old.

“Measle, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccines,” Peterson listed.

Peterson says this vaccination is 95 percent effective for preventing measles, and in some cases — death.

The state requires vaccinations for students.

Peterson says the flu vaccine is not required for schools but she recommends getting one annually since the flu transforms each year.

Gowan says they usually offer flu shots in-person, but COVID 19 makes that impossible this year.

Also, the CDC recommends that parents stick to their pediatric vaccine schedule. This helps keep track of your child’s next appointment.