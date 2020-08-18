Dublin City Schools go virtual for first quarter

Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Dublin City Schools made the decision August 17 to go virtual for the first quarter of the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams says COVID-19 case numbers in Laurens County motivated the school’s decision for online learning.

“Based on the information that we have we feel the virtual environment, at this point, in working in collaboration with health officials and our local officials and knowing that our county is a hotspot now, we feel it’s the best option for the young people that we serve,” said Williams.

Dublin City Schools made their decision after acknowledging CDC guidelines. If a teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19, the CDC asks they quarantine for 14 days. The lengthy absences were concerning to the Board of Education.

“With the nature of schools, with teachers, you could be teaching math and I could be teaching reading, and that means we’re sharing students so all of us are gone 14 days,” Superintendent Williams said. “What we know more than anything right now is that our students need consistency.”

Virtual classes start September 8. Students will use Google Classroom for assignments and to communicate with teachers.

Raj Saxeena has two kids in the Dublin City School District. He says although virtual learning is not ideal, he hopes learning continues in any way possible.

“In-person learning is a necessity at this point. I love the fact that their only doing this for 41 days then they’re going to review again and again and again. No longer-term decisions are being made right now,” said Saxeena.

His children start third and seventh grade this year, and he’s asking for community support

“If we help each other, if we pull together this will pass, I promise you,” Saxeena stated. “We will survive this. It’s not ideal, I’m not trying to pitch this as ideal. We’re just trying to hold steady let’s keep our kids engaged and let’s move forward.”

Students take a virtual academic evaluation on August 27. Superintendent Williams says this will help teachers for the upcoming school year.