Three Middle Georgia cities will not issue mask mandate

Listen to the content of this post:
MIDDLE GEORGIA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Governor Brian Kemp’s new executive order allows local governments to impose their own mask mandate, some Middle Georgia city leaders will recommend following the existing guidelines.
41 NBC News reached out to Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms, Milledgeville Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan, and Perry Mayor Randall Walker on the ordinance.
All three Mayors will continue to take safety measures, but say they will not issue a city-wide mask mandate at this time.
“I don’t think a mandate is a right way to go, I think the people react better to encouragement,” Toms said.
Mayor Walker and Mayor Toms say it would be hard to enforce residents to wear a mask. They say it’s something that people should consider themselves if they are out in public.
“We are not looking to mandate a mask ordinance for the city of Perry,” Walker said.
Although Mayor Copeland would like to issue a mask mandate, she says the best thing residents can do is to continue practicing the existing executive order and CDC guidelines.
“We’ve been urging residents to continue to follow these guidelines and regulations to slow the spread,” Copeland said.
The Mayors say their council will discuss the proposal more if necessary.