FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twelve Monroe County first responders received the Kenneth Garcia Life-Saving Ribbon.
The award is named after the 18-month-old boy that first responders saved from a pool on July 26. The boy’s family pulled him from the pool, however, he was unresponsive but with a pulse.
The group received the award Tuesday during a commission meeting wherein the family of Kenneth Garcia presented the award.
Two dispatchers, seven Monroe County EMA members, and three deputies helped save Kenneth. Sara Garcia — Kenneth’s mother — says it was the first time she could actually focus on the people who helped save her son’s life.
“I didn’t realize that all of them had a part in it,” Garcia said. “I really think that day is kind of a blur, really. But I am thankful that they were all here today so I could at least see them.”
Saving Kenneth Garcia
Monroe County PIO Richard Dumas says when first responders arrived that day, the Garcia family was performing CPR on Kenneth. Dumas says Kenneth had no breath; however, he had a pulse.
EMA workers helped Kenneth gain his breath, and deputies escorted them to Medical Center Navicent Health.
The Garcias expressed gratitude for the quick response of Monroe County’s first responders.