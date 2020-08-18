Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 10-14

|
Restaurant Report Card: August 10-14
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 10 and Friday, August 14, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
The Dairy Lane
620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2020
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Bibb County:
Burger King
1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2020
Rileydale Elementary School (Food Service)
2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2020
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill
4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2020
Wingate Inn (Food Service)
100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2020
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2020
Crawford County:
Big Chic
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2020
Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2020
Jersey Wings & Fish
17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2020
Dooly County:
Subway
1191 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2020
Hancock County:
CJE Foundation (Food Service)
2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2020
Aishia’s Seafood and Wings
2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Houston County:
Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2020
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2020
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2020
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2020
Road Kitchen – Concessions by Cox – Perdue Arena
AREA 18 CUTTING HORSE SHOW 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2020
Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2020
Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2020
Laurens County:
Southern Heritage BBQ
2276 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2020
Brian’s Giant Subs
1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2020
Don’s All American Hot Dawgs – Mobile Unit
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2020
Salsa’s
108 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Kobe Hibachi & Sushi
2103 VETERANS BLVD STE 7 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Dairy Queen
701 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Holy Smokes Barbecue
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B9 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Fried Green Tomato
902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Checkers
110 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
2004 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2020
Monroe County:
River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2020
Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-11-2020
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2020
Putnam County:
The Frisk Pub (Food Service)
114 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2020
Taylor County:
Ray’s on the Run
29 W MAIN STREET BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-10-2020
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2020
