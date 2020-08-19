Baldwin County Schools reopen with new look

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Wednesday was the first day of in-person learning for students in Baldwin County.

Although things looked a bit different than normal, Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says the first day went according to plan.

“I tell you the first day of school went wonderfully, I mean it was just great,” Dr. Price said. “We had a great day and a great start to the school year. Everything went smoothly.”

Students are required to wear masks in all Baldwin County Schools, and social distance.

Midway Hills Primary Principal, Tara Burney, says teachers are working with students on COVID-19 rules.

“It’s the first day so we’re actually training them on how to utilize the stickers on the floors. You may see students transitioning and they’re learning to space out, we have kids who actually do the wingspan to make sure they are 6 feet apart,” said Principal Burney.

As soon as students enter Midway hills Primary, they get their temperatures taken through a camera. Second-grader Kamonta Wilson, says school hasn’t changed much, but he does get reminded of new rules often.

“They tell us to stay on those green things and blue things, they tell us to stay 6 feet apart and to wash our hands,” Wilson said.

Midway Hills Primary saw smaller numbers of students this year, with only 34% of students returning in-person. The school placed social distancing markers throughout the building, and reminders for students to wash their hands.

Dr. Price says the plan for schools is a fluid response to COVID-19. He says they will move to online classes if needed.

“The key here is that safety is our top priority, so we’re not going to jeopardize the safety of our students or employees,” Price stated. “We’re definitely monitoring the COVID-19 virus and if we need to pivot we will.”

Baldwin County Schools say they will teach students about COVID-19 procedures during the first month of school.