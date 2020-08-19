Money theft suspect turns himself over to Bibb deputies

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities say 25-year-old Lamacion McElroy turned himself over to Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators on Tuesday. Deputies took McElroy to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and he faces charges of theft by taking felony.

Authorities released McElroy on a bond of $4,050.00.

Investigators determined that in May, McElroy transferred money from a victim’s account to his account without permission. McElroy received over $3000 from the victim’s account.

Crimestoppers

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.