Brainly provides tips to parents for the upcoming school year

MIDDLE GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Brainly, the knowledge-sharing learning platform, wants to help families during the pandemic.

As students return to school for in-person learning or online, the group provides parents tips on how to prepare their children for the school year.

Brainly Marketing Manager, Patrick Quinn, says there are multiple ways students can have a successful semester while staying safe.

“It’s a tough time for the students and for the parents, because every parent wants to have that first day of school experience with the kids, and take nice pictures, and walk them into their classroom,” Quinn said. “So the biggest thing for that is really just to manage the expectations in advance if you still can.”

