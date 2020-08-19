Coliseum Health System hiring 50 positions

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Coliseum Health System is “Finding 50 for the Family” as they look to add 50 frontline clinical staff over the next four months.

The hospitals are recruiting for nurses, technicians and respiratory therapists. As part of this initiative, the hospitals are hiring full-time, part-time, and PRN positions.

“Nothing feels better than being on a team that cares for you like family. I am extremely proud of the fact that since the beginning of the pandemic, Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital avoided layoffs and furloughs for their full-time workforce,” said Steve Daugherty, Chief Executive Officer for Coliseum Health System. “We want to grow our Coliseum family as we continue to provide exceptional healthcare services to our community.”

Coliseum Health System offers a competitive salary and a benefits package that includes things like a 401(k) matching program, paid time off, tuition and student loan reimbursement, health insurance, and more.

To apply, visit the career section of www.ColiseumHealthSystem.com.